Sherihan presents a magic formula for eliminating Corona with a scene of “One Thousand and One Nights” .. video

The star Sherihan, her fans and followers, through her account on the Instagram photo and video sharing site, shared a comic scene from the “Thousand and One Nights” fawazir from her heroism, in which the stars Zouz Nabil and Jamal Ismail appeared, and Zouzou Nabil says a magic formula, which Sherihan commented on As “the definitive recipe for eliminating corona”.

Sherihan published the comic scene in an attempt to relieve the pressure that people live due to fear of the virus, in light of the preventive measures taken by the countries of the world to limit its spread, and in the scenery of Fawazir “One Thousand and One Nights”, she said Zouz Nabil, “3 Seedlings of Najaf and 3 Hazeloban Under the Hinnit and the century of Kharitit, Ain Afrit, Kesfret, Cinnamon and Cloves.

It is noteworthy that the great artist Sherihan, had sent, last Saturday, a message to her followers via Twitter, regarding the Corona virus, stressing that the most difficult has not yet come, saying: “Do not underestimate or underestimate this global epidemic.”

Sherihan said in tweets on Twitter: “An appeal to myself, my small family, my big family, my friends, my loved ones, my people, my country, my country, my country.” Do not underestimate or belittle this global epidemic, Krona, the most difficult has yet to come, I pray and pray and hope that we have started from where China ended, not from Where Italy started. !!! “Lord, make this a safe country.” The Arab Republic of Egypt, the Egyptian people, may God protect the safety of my nation and all the peoples of the world, Lord of the worlds.

The star called Sherihan to remove God from the epidemic and protect the country from the Corona virus, and wrote through her account on Twitter saying: “I seek refuge in God from leprosy, madness, leprosy, and from the poor in the sick, you who are sick, help us, people who help us,” people who protect us, you are fortified and fortified all of you Hold on to the Lord of the Kingdom and put your trust in the neighborhood that does not die.