Sherri Kramer, Bob Saget’s ex-wife, had how many children with him?

With his comedic relief in Full House and his excellent hosting skills on America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget has left a lasting legacy.

All of his fans — and, of course, his family — will miss him greatly.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, and their children live on.

Saget had previously married and divorced Sherri Kramer before marrying Rizzo.

So, who was Kramer and how many kids did he and his wife have together?

Full House’s Bob Saget had a large fan base, and fans mourned his death on Jan.

9 in the year 2022.

Saget was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lake hotel, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He died when he was 65 years old.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, survives him.

After first meeting in 2015, Saget and Rizzo married in 2018.

Saget slid into Rizzo’s DMs and offered to take her out on a date, according to her.

She hesitated at first, but she took the risk and fell in love with him.

She’s also 23 years Saget’s junior, which is a significant age difference to adjust to.

After his first divorce, Saget stated that he didn’t expect to marry again.

However, after meeting Rizzo, he was convinced that they could make it work.

He told Closer Weekly, “I didn’t think I’d ever have another relationship.”

“I was of the mindset of ‘just work, make people happy, and take care of your kids until they’re 90.'”

Bob Saget married Sherri Kramer before Kelly Rizzo.

What was Bob Saget’s ex-wife’s name, and how did they meet?

Saget mentions Kramer in his book Dirty Daddy, according to Bustle.

Saget and Kramer met when he was 17 years old and went to high school together, according to the book.

In 1982, they married.

Kramer is also a registered attorney with the State Bar of California, according to the publication, and CelebSuburb talks about her legal career.

Kramer has a law degree, but she has also dabbled in screenwriting and has written for television.

Neither Saget nor Kramer have made any public statements about their divorce, which was finalized 15 years after they married.

Saget, on the other hand, appeared to be in pain, as he stated that he was having difficulty moving forward.

Fortunately for him, he…

