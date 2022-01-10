Sherri Kramer was Bob Saget’s first wife.

Sherri Kramer, Bob Saget’s first wife, was who?

Before his death in 2022, BOB Seget had married twice.

His first wife has a variety of occupations and currently resides in California.

Bob Saget’s first wife, Sherri Kramer, was the star of the TV show Full House.

The couple married in 1982 and divorced in 1997.

The couple had three children prior to their split.

Their first child, Aubery, was born in 1987, followed by Lara Melanie in 1989, and Jennifer Belle Saget in 1992.

Sherri Kramer is a lawyer, according to the California State Bar.

It has, however, been dormant for years.

According to a US federal government website, Sherri is currently employed as a marriage and family therapist.

She’s also a screenwriter and an author.

Her net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

On May 17, 1956, Bob Segert, a famous comedian, television host, director, and actor, was born.

Seget’s first television appearance was in 1987 on CBD’s The Morning Program, after which he was cast in Full House as Danny Tanner.

Following that, from 1989 to 1997, Bob was the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Bob returned to America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2009 as co-host for the 20th Anniversary special.

He also starred in the sitcom Raising Dad, in addition to directing popular films like Dirty Work and For Hope.

Saget followed up with the publication of Dirty Daddy, a memoir about his career and life.

Between 2016 and 2020, Saget recurred as Danny Tanner in Fuller House, the sequel to Full House.

Bob Saget died in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Twitter.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the spot.

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

