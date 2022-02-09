Sherri Shepherd is reportedly in talks to take over as permanent host of Wendy Williams’ talk show for the season.

Sherri Shepherd is rumored to be in talks to take over as permanent host of Wendy Williams’ talk show for the season.

Wendy Williams is the queen of daytime TV shade. The talk show host has been absent from her namesake talk show due to ongoing health concerns.

Williams isn’t expected to return to the purple chair for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

According to a new report, Sherri Shepherd will be named the show’s permanent host, with the show possibly transitioning in the fall.

Williams was unable to appear in Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness.

Guests have included Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Michelle Visage, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and others throughout the season.

Variety reports that Williams will not be returning to her show this season after announcing the guest host lineup for the month of February 2022.

According to the source, the show’s producers are unsure whether Williams will return to host the show in the future.

Shepherd will be a permanent guest host for the rest of the season, according to TMZ.

According to the source, producers will keep in touch with Williams from now until the new season premieres in the fall to see if she is able to return.

Shepherd is reportedly in talks with Debmar-Mercury Productions about starring in her own show, according to Variety.

If Williams does not return, this will be the show that fills Williams’ time slot on Fox television stations across the country.

Shepherd, who spent many years on The View, has seamlessly transitioned into the daytime host role.

Her sharp wit covering “Hot Topics” like Williams has been embraced by fans on social media.

Wendy Williams’ return to talk show has been postponed due to “serious” health complications; guest hosts will take over.