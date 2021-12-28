Sherri Shepherd, the host of the Wendi Williams Show, has a rare video of her 16-year-old son Jeffrey that her fans believe is unrecognizable.

Sherri Shepherd, the host of the Wendi Williams Show, has a rare video of her 16-year-old son Jeffrey, which her fans believe is unrecognizable.

SHERRI Shepherd is a woman who is rarely overshadowed.

In a new video, however, her growing adolescent son Jeffrey towers over her, leaving fans stunned.

The talk show host, who has been filling in for Wendi Williams to the delight of fans, posted a Christmas message to Instagram, wishing fans a happy holiday season.

After much persuasion from his mother, the 16-year-old reluctantly joined in.

“Hey everybody, this is Sherri and Jeffrey,” the mother said on video, followed by a quick “Merry Christmas.”

After a few awkward moments of silence, Sherri asked her son if he had anything else to say.

Before walking away, an uneasy Jeffrey murmured, “Thank you guys, enjoy your Christmas, stay safe.”

“That’s celebrating Christmas with a teenager,” Sherri deadpanned to the camera.

A different mindset is required.

“To everyone, a very Merry Christmas.”

“Geesh to be stuck in the house on Christmas with a teenage boy! I want to scream!” wrote the 54-year-old in the video’s caption.

Fans were taken aback by how mature and mature the teen appeared.

“Wait, I’m behind,” one individual said.

Is he standing on something now, or is he taller than you?

Sherri herself responded, admitting that “he is taller than me.”

“Girlllllll Jeffrey is over it!” exclaimed another fan.

Sherri has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, including the glowing reviews she’s received since taking over Wendi Williams’ show.

Due to ongoing health complications related to her Graves disease, the Wendy Williams Show star may never return to her couch.

Fans want Sherri to take over if she is forced to step down.

Fans have flooded the comments section of The Wendy Show’s official Instagram with their hopes for the show’s future.

“Sherri is the best of them all, but I can’t stand the tag team broads ughh (hashtag)teamsherrie (hashtag)teamwendy,” one snarled, referring to those who have taken her place.

“Hands down, SHERRI Shepherd should host this show,” another agreed.

“Sherri Shepherd is the best show host ever. hilarious! so much energy. great job,” a third person said.

“Sherri is a fantastic host.

And I really like your outfit,” said another.

“Love Sherri, make her the permanent host,” one concluded.

After Wendy’s near-fatal health problems this fall, Sherri has taken over as one of the many guest hosts who have graced the stage.

Last week, the mother of one, who has been off the air for months, was spotted looking stoic…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.