Sherri Shepherd’s performance as a guest host on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ received high ratings.

Sherri Shepherd’s performance as a guest host on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was a ratings success.

When Sherri Shepherd guest hosted The Wendy Williams Show, she was a ratings hit.

Williams has been off the air since the second half of 2021 after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and other health problems.

The show’s original September premiere date had been pushed back.

From now until October, the temperature will be around 20 degrees.

When guest hosts took over for the Williams, they were 18 years old.

Shepherd is a ratings winner as well as an accomplished actor.

The Friends alum spent seven seasons as a co-host on The View and is no stranger to discussing current events.

Shepherd took over for Williams in season 13 and was adored by fans for the way she delivered her pop culture reads.

The show received a 0.9 rating during Shepherd’s week as a guest host.

The Wrap reports that she is number seven.

The show’s season premiere week had a 0.8 rating, so this was an improvement.

Michael Rapaport and Whitney Cummings have both appeared as celebrity guests on the Wendy Williams Show.

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage co-hosted the first week, and it was recently announced that they will be back for a full two weeks.

A source told Radar Online that executives on the daytime talk show are “obsessed with Leah” and “that’s why they’re bringing her back for two more weeks to host.”

“She received excellent feedback, and the entire team enjoyed working with her.

“She made it so simple and enjoyable,” the source added.

There’s no word on whether Shepherd will return to the show, but with the increase in ratings, it’ll be difficult to justify not having her back, especially since fans adored her.

Wendy Williams continues to’make progress’ on her health with the help of her fans.

Shepherd’s run as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show came to an end, and the show’s production shared a photo of her with her comedy tour dates.

Shepherd’s return as a guest host was requested by fans, who liked the show’s vibe when she was on it.

“Keep Sherrie if Wendy can’t make it!” a fan exclaimed.

“Keep her as host until Wendy comes back,” a fan suggested.

“She was the most amazing host!! I couldn’t wait to watch the recording when I got home.”

Get better, Wendy; just know that she did a great job carrying your show!” an…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]