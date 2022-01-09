Sherry’s Smokehouse, a new Glasgow eatery, is set to open next week.

Sherry’s Smokehouse, a new Glasgow eatery, will debut next week.

We’re drooling over these delectable-looking meats.

We caught up with Sherry, the owner, ahead of the new smokehouse’s opening on Shields Road next week!

The restaurant, which specializes in smoking “high quality meat,” will open on January 14 at 417 Shields Road.

Sherry’s will serve a variety of delicious meats as part of a regularly rotated menu, primarily as a takeaway but with the option for sit-in dining as well.

Sherry, the owner, spoke to Glasgow Live ahead of the opening about how the smokehouse came about after she saw a video on YouTube three years ago.

“It all started with a YouTube brisket video,” he said.

I was thinking to myself, “This looks really nice; I’d like to try some,” but there was no place to buy it.

“So I got a cheap £40 smoker off Amazon and cooked my first meal, and I was hooked.”

“After that, I went out and bought a good smoker, which I never told my other half about because she was furious!

“However, that was when I discovered my passion for cooking, and here we are three years later.”

Sherry has set up Instagram and Facebook accounts to tease Glaswegians with images of the delectable meats he’ll be serving up starting next week.

“For our opening menu, we have Canadian grain fed brisket, Irish beef ribs, and some barbecue glazed sheep ribs, as well as barbecue sides and burgers,” he said.

This one has us licking our lips with excitement!

Visit Sherry’s Smokehouse on Instagram for the latest news and information.