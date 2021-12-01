‘She’s Truly Moved On in Life,’ Cassie Randolph Says About Ex Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series

Cassie Randolph on her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood’s Netflix show: ‘She’s Truly Moved On in Life,’ she says.

Let’s move on.

Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph isn’t thrilled about his reality TV return as he prepares for the premiere of his Coming Out Colton docuseries.

“She wasn’t given any advance warning because she hasn’t spoken to Colton in a long time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the 26-year-old Californian.

“She isn’t going to talk about the documentary, and she isn’t going to watch it.”

Apart from her name being mentioned in the Netflix show, Randolph will not be a part of it, according to the source.

“She only finds out about anything Colton-related from friends or the media,” the source tells Us.

“She’s keeping her true feelings hidden because she doesn’t want to hurt him, and also because throwing someone under the bus isn’t her style.”

In May 2020, the speech pathologist and the 29-year-old former football player called it quits on their relationship, and she is now focused on the future.

“She’s moved on in life and wishes he wouldn’t keep talking about her or be a part of anything that benefits him, especially given their history and everything they’ve been through,” the source says.

Shortly after Underwood publicly came out as gay in April, Us confirmed that the former Bachelor was filming a documentary about his life.

“This year has been a lot for a lot of people,” he admitted on Good Morning America at the time. “It’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are.”

“I’ve been running away from myself for a long time, hating myself for a long time.”

I’m a gay man.

I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in the process was to inform others.

… I’ve never been happier or healthier in my life.

To me, that is extremely important.”

Randolph responded to the news in a YouTube video a few days later, saying, “Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys..”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘She’s Truly Moved On in Life,’ Cassie Randolph Says About Ex Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series

How Cassie Randolph Feels About Ex Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series: ‘She’s Truly Moved On in Life’