Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about: Menopause has made my hair thin. What shall I do? 

I’m perimenopausal and my hair has quickly thinned. I used to have beautiful, thick hair, but now it feels limp, fine and flyaway. I can even see a bald spot starting to appear! This a nightmare, please help.

Hormones can play a huge part in the health and growth of your hair, so you are right to suspect the influence of the menopause.

Underlying thyroid problems are another potential cause, so please see your GP for blood tests to determine whether you need medication, which could sort out the problem.

Consider dietary factors as well. Restrictive diets of any kind, including veganism, will impact hair health. Among the most important nutrients for hair are vitamins B2, B12, vitamin D and biotin, plus iron, zinc and omega fatty acids.

Top sources for these are red meat, oily fish, eggs, shellfish and green leafy vegetables, says dietician Dr Megan Rossi (@ theguthealthdoctor).

Supplements could counter deficiencies (notably, most Brits are deficient in vitamin D and many women lack iron), she adds, but it’s important to get your own prescription.

Care-wise, Kerastase’s new Genesis range is designed to prevent hair loss and strengthen weak hair fibres.

In particular, its Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Treatment Ampoules (£39.20, lookfantastic.com) could help you start to reclaim your luscious mane.

Ingeborg van LotrIngen is beauty director at Cosmopolitan. email questions to [email protected] dailymail.co.uk.