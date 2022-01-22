Shia Labeouf has previously stated that he has fallen in love with every girl with whom he has worked in a film.

Shia Labeouf has previously stated that he has fallen in love with every girl with whom he has ever worked on a film.

Shia LaBeouf has had a lot of on-screen love interests throughout his career.

LaBeouf, like some other actors, has had on-set romances with his co-stars.

However, LaBeouf claims that this has happened to him with every woman he’s worked with.

His co-stars, on the other hand, haven’t always reciprocated his affection.

Shia LaBeouf revealed that he had a brief relationship with Megan Fox in an interview with Detail.

They met on the set of Transformers.

LaBeouf predicted that something would happen between them because they were attracted to one another.

According to TV Guide, LaBeouf once said, “Look, you’re on the set for six months with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them.”

“In that situation, I never understood the separation of work and life.”

But Megan and I had our own time together, and I think you can see the chemistry on-screen.”

Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green was also asked if she was with LaBeouf at the time.

“I’m not sure, man.

“I’m not sure,” LaBeouf admitted.

“It was what it was,” says the narrator.

Later, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox confirmed their romantic relationship.

“I mean, I’d say it was romantic,” Fox said.

“I’ve never been silent about my feelings for him.”

Shia LaBeouf didn’t hold back in a resurfaced interview with GQ when it came to his feelings about his co-stars.

In fact, the actor admitted that when he was on set with women, he couldn’t help but feel something.

He admitted, “Oh, I’ve been in love with every woman I’ve ever worked with.”

Megan Fox, Sarah Roemer, and Michelle Monaghan, according to GQ, were among his co-stars.

When pressed further, LaBeouf maintained his position.

“However, some aren’t available,” LaBeouf added.

“Then there’s the actor’s three-month attention span; I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I don’t care.”

They’ll have to kiss me anyway when ‘action’ is called, so I’ll get my wish.”

Has LaBeouf ever dated one of his co-stars, despite his admission of frequently falling in love on set?

Lars Von Trier’s Nymphomaniac featured Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth as co-stars.

According to them,