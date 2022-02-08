Shimon Hayut has been permanently banned from the dating app Tinder as a result of a Netflix documentary.

Who is the Tinder Swindler? A Netflix documentary has permanently banned Shimon Hayut from the dating app.

Shimon Hayut has been permanently banned from Tinder after allegedly defrauding multiple women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars on the dating app.

“As soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019, we banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases,” Tinder said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 8.

“Tinder has permanently barred him.”

We conducted additional internal investigations leading up to the release of the documentary and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

Hayut, 31, has also been banned from dating sites such as Match, OKCupid, and Hinge, according to USA Today. He has also used the pseudonym Simon Leviev.

The Tinder Swindler, a new Netflix documentary about the Israeli native, made waves recently.

The true crime film, which premiered on February 2, followed three women who claimed Hayut had defrauded them.

Pernilla Sjöholm, Ayleen Charlotte, and Cecilie Schrder Fjellhy wrote The Tinder Swindler about their experiences with Hayut after they all started romantic relationships with him online.

Hayut would ask for money after claiming to be the son of Israeli philanthropist Lev Leviev.

The three women eventually realized they had been duped out of thousands of dollars and told their story to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang in 2019.

“I hid under my shirt for the majority of the time,” Fjellhy told Australian news outlet Nine News on Sunday, February 6.

It’s been such a rollercoaster for me, from talking about love to talking about much more difficult topics.

So it was a real rollercoaster for me, both taping it and watching it.”

Hayut, on the other hand, has denied defrauding the women and has declined to appear in the documentary.

He was arrested in June 2019 and extradited to Israel after traveling with a fake passport.

Hayut was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud charges unrelated to the women featured in the film, but was released after five months.

Hayut had previously.

