Shimon Hayut, the ‘Tinder Swindler,’ has been permanently banned from the dating app.

Shimon Hayut, also known as “Simon Leviev” and the subject of the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, has been permanently barred from using Tinder.

Multiple women accused Hayut of defrauding them of hundreds of thousands of dollars after meeting on Tinder, according to The Tinder Swindler.

Hayut is no longer allowed on Tinder, according to a spokesperson for the dating app who spoke to ET.

“As soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019, we banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases,” the statement reads.

“He’ll never be able to use Tinder again.”

We conducted additional internal investigations leading up to the release of the documentary and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

Three women claimed in the widely viewed documentary that Hayut claimed to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Levi Leviev and led them to believe he was wealthy by taking them on lavish dates, including one on a private jet.

He allegedly asked the women to open credit cards in their names for him to use because he had powerful enemies and his life was in danger, and promised to pay them back.

However, the women claimed that after hounding them to increase their spending limits, he refused to pay them back, leaving them in serious debt.

Hayut was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in 2019, but only served five months, according to the Times of Israel.

Hayut refused to participate in the documentary, according to The Tinder Swindler, and it’s estimated that he swindled over (dollar)10 million from people all over the world while still living freely and posting about his lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

Hayut said in an Instagram Story after the documentary’s release that he was planning to tell his version of events, but he has since deleted his account, according to Variety.

