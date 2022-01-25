Shin Ji-Yeon’s ‘Single’s Inferno’: She Reveals One Embarrassing Story From Her Time in Canada

Shin Ji-Yeon Reveals One Embarrassing Story From Her Time in Canada in ‘Single’s Inferno’

Shin Ji-yeon was one of the cast members of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno who received a lot of attention.

Her sweet appearance on the show made a strong first impression on the audience.

Shin revealed that she was not only beautiful but also intelligent.

She is a science student at a Canadian university.

She recently revealed an embarrassing experience she had while living in another country.

[Warning: This article contains minor Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Shin and Choi Si-hun visited “paradise” during episode 3 of Single’s Inferno.

They were able to share their ages and occupations there, which they were not permitted to do on the island.

Shin, who was born in 1997, is a neuroscience student at the University of Toronto in Canada.

“I chose to study this because my grandfather has Alzheimer’s,” she explained.

That’s where my interest in this field began.

When I finish my undergraduate studies, I intend to pursue a master’s degree in bioscience.”

When people learn about Shin’s major, they are often “surprised.”

Shin expanded on her time in Canada in a new YouTube video.

She told fans that she moved to Canada when she was about 12 years old in 2008 and has stayed there ever since.

When a fan asked her about some memorable events from her time in Canada, she revealed an embarrassing incident that occurred when she was unfamiliar with the culture.

“I had to write a letter to my teacher when I first came to Canada,” she recalled.

“I love you, teacher” is a common phrase in Korea, so I wrote it in English.

People in other countries, on the other hand, do not really use that expression.

“I felt a little self-conscious.”

Shin also revealed a second surprise she discovered.

“I was shocked that it snowed until April when she went to college in Toronto,” she said.

Because Single’s Inferno was entirely shot in Korean, viewers may not realize which cast members are bilingual.

Kim Jun-sik wowed fans with his flawless English in an Instagram video he posted in early January.

Kim sat in front of the camera and read a list of words beginning with… as a way to promote Netflix.

