Shirin David shares lascivious bikini photo – and announces new single

Rapper Shirin David advertises a new single and causes a stir. On Instagram she shared a lascivious bikini photo.

Shirin David is an infuencer, rapper and obviously on the best way to becoming a curvy model. In any case, she has now shared a new photo on Instagram that is not stingy with charms and makes her fans freak out.

The picture is apparently the cover of her new single, which will be released on Friday. On it you can see: Shirin David in black and white optics, who is barely dressed, presents and leads the (former?) Ideal of beauty 90-60-90 to absurdity.

“90-60-111 will be released this Thursday at 11:59 p.m.”, she writes about her contribution and announces her new song.

Fans celebrate photo of Shirin David

The photo is not even online for 24 hours, since it has already got more than a quarter of a million likes. No wonder, after all, with a sexy pose and a tight bikini top that flashes out from under a snakeskin jacket, no fan wishes remain unfulfilled.

The comments react with all imaginable fire and heart emojis, as was to be expected. The singer’s 5.2 million followers are excited and full of anticipation for the new song. A year after her first solo album “Supersize”, Shirin David is now following up.

