Shirley Ballas, who is crying as she awaits news on her mystery lumps on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, says, “Life is overwhelming.”

Shirley Ballas, a tearful Strictly Come Dancing contestant, says ‘life is overwhelming’ as she waits for news on her mystery lumps.

Shirley Ballas of TRICTLY Come Dancing fought back tears during an appearance on Loose Women today, admitting that “life is overwhelming for me.”

After fans of the BBC One dance show noticed a lump under her armpit, the 61-year-old star opened up about waiting for her test results.

After being alerted via social media, the TV judge quickly had this checked out, and she has now revealed that it “led to many other things.”

Shirley’s voice cracked before she spoke on the ITV lunchtime show today when asked for an update on the lump scare, as she shared her fear of becoming “emotional.”

“I have to admit, life is a little bumpy for me right now,” she told the Loose Women ladies after taking a breath.

“It paved the way for a lot of other things.”

I don’t have the results yet, but I can only thank the fans for being the first to know when there is a health update.”

For the most up-to-date news and gossip, visit our Strictly Come Dancing live blog…

With bookmaker Coral, Dan Walker is now 25-1 (down from 66-1) to win Strictly Come Dancing this winter, after his strong public support carried him through another weekend.

With Coral, Rose Ayling-Ellis is still the favorite to win the show, with odds of 1-5.

“We can’t ignore Dan now, and we’re starting to think he might go all the way and win the show, such is his strong support.”

“We’ve gone from 66-1 to 25-1,” said Harry Aitkenhead of Coral.

The McFly frontman was the eighth celebrity to be ejected from the dance competition after failing to impress the judges on Sunday night.

After performing their couple’s choice routine to On My Own from Les Miserables on Saturday’s live show, singer Tom and professional dance partner Amy Dowden were tied for last place.

The judges, on the other hand, thought he was too reserved with his emotions during the dance.

In the dance-off on Sunday night, the duo competed against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu.

Shirley Ballas, the head judge of STRICTLY Come Dancing, has revealed that a lump discovered by fans during the live shows has caused doctors concern.

After viewers of the BBC favorite noticed a protrusion under her arm, the 61-year-old professional dancer was encouraged to seek medical help.

Shirley thanked those who contacted her after the lump was discovered.

At King’s College, she will now have scans on her adrenal glands and ovaries…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]