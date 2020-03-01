Shock at Ambros: foot paralyzed!

These days, Austropop legend Wolfgang Ambros spoke for the first time on TV with Vera Russwurm about his current state of health. After the eight-hour spinal surgery last autumn, during which he was given “practically a new, mechanical spine”, Ambros is painless, but he has another problem now.

shock

“My right foot is paralyzed, I can’t pick it up. That’s why I’m still shaky. But the pain is gone, ”says Ambros.

The Austropop legend recently had to limp on crutches when performing at the Styrian Ball. Ambros left open whether he would soon be the old man again. “I hope I don’t want to worry about anyone.”