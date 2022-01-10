Shop the Michael Kors Sale for up to 60% off to kick off 2022 in style.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale for up to 60% off and kick off 2022 in style.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop for yourself during the holidays, now is the time to do so to ring in the new year! 2022 has arrived, and so have the Michael Kors deals.

The mega-brand has just launched a major sale, with prices approaching those of Black Friday.

Set the tone for the year with some stylish new items from all of your favorite categories that we’ve handpicked for you below — whether you’re looking for a new everyday bag or a warm sweater!

Handbags at up to 60% off

Our Top Pick: This small satchel features a bucket bag design that is both compact and functional.

The purse is large enough to hold all of your daily necessities and can be worn as a top-handle bag or a crossbody!

Michael Kors has the Kris Small Pebbled Leather Satchel (originally (dollar)298) on sale for only (dollar)99!

More on-sale handbags can be found here.

Watches can be had for up to 60% off.

Our Personal Favorite: This timepiece isn’t your typical timepiece.

The bright gold finish is accented with black on the face and sparkling crystals to make this watch stand out when worn!

Michael Kors has the Oversized Pavé Gold-Tone Watch (originally (dollar)295) on sale for (dollar)169!

More watches for sale can be found here.

Coats up to 60% off

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to this puffer, luxury is the first word that comes to mind! The coat’s material has a gleaming finish that stands out, and we love the dramatic faux-fur collar.

Michael Kors has the Faux Fur Trim Chevron Quilted Nylon Belted Puffer Coat (originally $$350) on sale for only $$179!

More coats on sale can be found here!

Boots are up to 60% off.

The added touch is the large elastic panel on the back of the leg that will give you the most comfortable fit. Our Absolute Favorite: These tall boots are timeless! Their classic equestrian design is a fall and winter boot mainstay, but the added touch is the large elastic panel on the back of the leg that will give you the most comfortable fit.

Michael Kors has the Alicia Leather Over-the-Knee Boot (originally $325) on sale for just (dollar)149!

More boots are available.

