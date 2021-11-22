Shoppers are raving about a woman’s £160 Primark haul of body warmers, leggings, and crop tops… as everyone says.

Shoppers gushed over a woman’s £160 Primark haul of body warmers, leggings, and crop tops… as everyone said.

A shopper was praised for her fantastic Primark haul, which included body warmers, gym gear, and party wear.

Hundreds of commenters said their local Primarks never stock the gorgeous items she managed to buy after a woman shared clips of what she bought from the shop.

Hollie, a fashionista, said she spent £161.85 in total, and she got a lot for her money.

“The first thing I got was these cute little leather trousers with the matching top,” she explained.

The leather top was only £9, and the coordinating trousers were only £15.

“The next thing I got was a black gym set, and I’m so glad they finally had my size,” she said.

The Primark gym set, which consists of a top and a pair of shorts, is extremely popular, and each piece costs £3.50.

Hollie also bought two “adorable” cropped body warmers in brown and black for £8, which received rave reviews from commenters.

She also got her hands on two £6 brown and black roll neck tops, which she describes as her “absolute go-to in autumnwinter time.”

Viewers were astounded by Hollie’s stunning appearance in a £13 black minidress.

She also had three pairs of leggings, a bodysuit, a cropped pink jacket, heels, and underwear on her person.

The video has received 93,000 likes, and commenters praised Hollie’s haul, with many claiming that their local Primark never has the good stuff.

One woman complained, “My Primark is broken,” while another wrote, “My Primark is still only selling ‘live laugh love’ tops with unicorns on it.”

Others were simply blown away by Hollie’s sense of style.

“I’m not a huge fan of Primark, but your haul wowed me!! The dress is gorgeous, and the body warmer appears to be high-end.”

“I’m off to Primark right now,” one enthused commenter said.

“FINE, I’ll spend more money now that you’ve persuaded me,” another said.

Another user commented, “That dress looks amazing on you.”

