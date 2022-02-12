Shoppers are raving about Ariana Grande’s £8 perfume in Boots, which smells exactly like the £215 version.

Customers are raving about Ariana Grande’s £8 perfume in Boots, which smells exactly like the £215 version.

Customers have been raving about how Ariana Grande’s perfume in Boots smells exactly like the £215 Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent.

A shopper posted a photo of the bargain bottle to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

“Ariana Grande Cloud perfume from Boots costs £8.25 for a 50ml bottle,” they said.

“In Scarborough, we have a lot in stock!”

“I got a few to keep me going.

Only available in-store!”

“Smells almost identical to this!” said another bargain hunter, who uploaded a photo of the Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent.

Many people were blown away by the great deal, with one commenting, “That’s an amazing price!! This perfume is so popular too!”

“This perfume is my middle daughter’s favorite,” said another.

“Full price in mine,” one person commented, implying that the deal is only available in specific locations.

The price of Ariana Grande’s perfume is currently £25 on the Boots website.

