Shorter workout sessions are part of Michael B Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ fitness regimen.

Shorter workout sessions are part of Michael B Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ fitness regime.

Michael B Jordan is best known for his roles in the television shows The Sopranos and Friday Night Lights.

He’s also had success in feature films like Without Remorse, Black Panther, and the third installment of the Creed trilogy.

It takes a lot of hard work in the kitchen and the gym to star in Creed III and become 2020’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Trainer Corey Calliet took a unique approach to fitness when preparing Jordan for his role as Adonis Creed.

Jordan will enter the ring once more, this time as both an actor and a director.

In the 2022 release of Creed III, he will reprise his role as Adonis Creed and also serve as director.

According to Insider, he hired Calliet, a celebrity trainer, to help him prepare for such a big commitment.

Calliet has met Jordan before.

With great success, he built Jordan’s physique for Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018).

When it comes to preparing a client for an action film, Calliet knows what he’s doing, and Jordan knew he was in good hands.

For years, this man has been training Michael B Jordan. pic.twitter.comwECJSfnkI3

While Calliet and Jordan had previously collaborated, Calliet realized he needed to change his training methods.

One of the unique challenges Barbend faced, according to Barbend, was devising a workout that would prepare Jordan physically and visually for the role while also allowing him to direct the film.

“I need him to be able to work as a director and an actor at the same time,” Calliet said.

Jordan’s already demanding schedule no longer allows for the long and intense workouts of the past.

He requires workouts that are both efficient and effective.

Even with much shorter workouts, you can see significant results.

Calliet gives Jordan three to four shorter workout sessions per day instead of one long one.

Each workout is designed to be high-intensity in order to accelerate muscle growth and endurance.

Sprint conditioning is usually the first part of a typical workout.

Starting the day with cardio boosts energy and aids sleep.

Jordan will follow up his conditioning workout with a boxing session using a punching bag a few hours later.

While boxing is a good fit for Jordan’s role as Creed, it’s also a great workout for anyone.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This guy has been training Michael B. Jordan for years pic.twitter.com/wECJSfnkI3 — Insider (@thisisinsider) December 9, 2018