Should Yoko Ono Be Exonerated From The Beatles’ Breakup in ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

For decades, fans have blamed Yoko Ono alone for the Beatles’ breakup.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the band, you’ve probably heard that at least once.

It’s almost become a joke now that it’s been years.

When a band disbands, fans try to find “the Yoko.”

However, with the release of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back, the story has become even more compelling.

The three-part documentary, according to fans, demonstrates how Yoko Ono could not possibly have broken up the band.

Yoko Ono agrees.

Is she, however, truly innocent?

Before Michael Lindsay-Hogg began filming Let It Be, John Lennon played audio from one of his and Yoko Ono’s love-making sessions to him and the rest of The Beatles.

According to Lindsay-Hogg, who spoke to Rolling Stone, he believes it was John’s way of saying, “This is what’s going on now.”

It’s just her and me, really.

It isn’t you, and it isn’t the other three guys I grew up with.

It’s just her and me, and this isn’t going to change.” The recording was “more of a calling card.”

Yoko Ono was close to John when the cameras started rolling.

Although she was present, the rest of the band appeared unconcerned.

At the very least, they didn’t show it because they had more important things to do.

The Beatles made their feelings about her presence in the studio clear in later interviews.

The figure we saw in the documentary, on the other hand, was a very nice person.

The majority of the time, Yoko sat quietly or conversed with other Beatle women.

But what we see most clearly is that Yoko Ono was the band’s biggest supporter.

Only after George Harrison left did any of The Beatles acknowledge Yoko Ono’s presence.

The band got together for a meeting, which did not go well.

Yoko Ono spoke for John during the meeting, and Paul McCartney then spoke about his thoughts on the couple’s relationship, according to Lindsay-Hogg.

We’re not sure if he was genuinely happy for them or if he had simply accepted that things in the band would change as a result of her influence on John.

He claimed John and Yoko were simply attempting to be “as close together as they can….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.