Showtime CEO Adds to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Renewal Rumors

Few expected the Dexter revival to be as successful as it was.

After all, the original show had ended on a low note after several seasons of erratic quality.

However, many of us were surprised by Dexter: New Blood.

The show followed Dexter Morgan almost a decade later, as he lived a normal life far away from Miami when his past came back to haunt him.

The series became Showtime’s most-watched show in history when it premiered in November 2021.

Normally, such success would be enough to warrant a second season, but will there be a Dexter: New Blood Season 2? Here’s what Showtime has to say about it.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, about the show’s success and the possibility of a renewal.

While the ending left enough room for the story to continue, Levine said that for the time being, Showtime is content to bask in the glow of the show’s success.

“Our goal with ‘Dexter: New Blood’ was to bring the series to a proper conclusion, and I couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out, both creatively and in terms of the response,” Levine said.

“As you can tell,” he continued, “it was a good amount of closure.”

“We exceeded our wildest expectations in achieving what we set out to do.”

Right now, we’re still rejoicing over Dexter’s conclusion.

It’s not uninteresting [to keep going], but you have to be careful about continuing with existing IP versus creating new IP. We don’t do it very often, and when we do, we do it very carefully.

I can’t say definitively one way or the other at this time.”

As a result, it appears that there are no current plans to continue the show.

However, it does not appear to be insurmountable.

The ‘Dexter’ writer explains how he came up with the idea for the character’s return.

Dexter: New Blood lasted ten episodes before ending in January.

Angela Bishop exposed Dexter’s crimes and arrested him, which was unfortunate for him.

Angela accused him of murdering Matt Caldwell and warned him that he would face additional charges as the Bay Harbor Butcher in Florida.

Dexter killed his guard, Officer Logan, in an attempt to escape his cell, knowing he would face the death penalty in Miami.

He wanted to leave town with Harrison, but when Harrison found out what had happened to…

