Sia Responds to Criticism of Her Controversial Film ‘Music’: ‘I Was Suicidal’

In a new interview, Sia discussed the emotional toll that the public backlash to her film, Music, took on her.

On Wednesday, January 19, the musician, 46, told The New York Times, “I was suicidal, relapsed, and went to rehab.”

Kathy Griffin, Sia’s friend, assisted her in her recovery, according to the outlet.

The 61-year-old comedian set up a “dinner date” with Sia at a popular Los Angeles eatery in order for the two to generate more positive press.

“She saved my life,” the singer went on to say.

Sia’s directorial debut drew a lot of flak for casting frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic teen girl.

Several autistic actors spoke out against the film, criticizing Sia’s decision to cast a neurotypical actress in the lead role, as well as the portrayal of autism in Music.

Following the initial release of the trailer for Music in November 2019, the “Chandelier” singer defended her film and her decision to cast Ziegler, 19, as the lead.

Sia wrote on Twitter at the time, “I actually tried working with a beautiful young girl who is nonverbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful.”

“That’s why I cast Maddie,” she responded in a series of tweets to social media critics, adding that she “spent three f—king years researching” the project.

“I cast thirteen neurotypical people, three trans people as doctors, nurses, and singers, not as f—king prostitutes or drug addicts,” she wrote.

“It’s f—king sad that no one has even seen the dang movie.”

“I’ve always had a good heart.”

Several autistic people chastised Music for including a scene in which the titular character is restrained while having a tantrum.

Sia issued an apology and promised that the controversial scene would be removed from all “future printings” of the film.

“I swear, I’ve been paying attention.”

“From now on, the motion picture Music will have [a]warning at the beginning of the film,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The use of restraint on autistic people is in no way condoned or recommended by music.

Autistic occupational therapists who specialize in sensory processing can be consulted about safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure stimulation.

