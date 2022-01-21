Sia says she went to rehab after a relapse following the backlash to her film “Music.”

Sia is opening up about her struggles in the aftermath of the backlash she received for her directorial debut, Music.

In a New York Times profile for pal Kathy Griffin, the 46-year-old performer briefly discussed her issues.

“I was suicidal, relapsed, and went to rehab,” Sia said of the period following the release of the film in 2021.

Griffin was instrumental in her recovery, she said.

Sia praised the comedian, saying, “She saved my life.”

Maddie Ziegler, Sia’s longtime child muse, plays a young girl on the autism spectrum.

However, because Ziegler is not autistic, the casting was widely criticized, and disability rights groups also criticized the film’s portrayal of autistic people.

Sia has previously spoken openly about her struggles with addiction.

“Eight years sober today,” she tweeted in 2018, to commemorate her eight years of sobriety.

Keep going, I love you.

It’s possible for you to succeed.”

“All I wanted to do is write for pop stars,” she told Billboard in 2013.

It never happened to me for some reason or another.

Then I developed a serious addiction to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I’d always been a drinker but had no idea I was an alcoholic.

Being an artist made me very unhappy, and I was becoming increasingly ill.”

