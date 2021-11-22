Siannise Fudge, who has been linked to Luke T on Love Island, responds to bodyshamers.

Siannise Fudge, who has been linked to Luke T on Love Island, has retaliated against bodyshamers.

Siannise Fudge of LOVE Island has hit back at bodyshamers amid reports that she and boyfriend Luke Trotman have broken up.

The 27-year-old actress called herself a “bad b**ch” in a new video posted to her TikTok page.

Siannise flashes her stomach in a sports bra and comfy bottoms in the video, her long dark hair slicked into a ponytail.

She’s wearing a lot of eye make-up, and she’s lip-syncing to US Nicki Minaj, saying, “The fact that you’d even discuss my looks is insane.”

“I’ve always been a bad b**ch,” she says.

Siannise’s post comes just weeks after fans complained that she looked “unrecognizably different.”

She appeared to be much slimmer than she did when she rose to fame on Love Island’s winter series in January 2020, according to many.

Siannise has also hinted that she has broken up with Luke, whom she met on the ITV2 reality show, in response to fan concerns.

Followers noticed that Siannise “liked” a video about someone going through a breakup, and that she posted another TikTok implying that she is dating again.

Since appearing on Love Island, the couple has enjoyed documenting their activities as a couple on social media.

However, they’ve been noticeably absent from each other’s profiles in recent weeks.

They haven’t shared a photo of them together on their grids since September, and they haven’t been seen on their stories in a long time.

