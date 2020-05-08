Sick during her tour, Madonna announces that she tested positive at Covid-19

The star Madonna announced on social networks the night of Wednesday to Thursday that she had tested positive at Covid-19 several weeks ago, in Paris, at the end of her tour. Today healed, she thought, at the time, to have caught “a very bad flu”, like a part of her team, also fell ill.

“When you test positive for antibodies, it means that you HAVE the virus, which was clearly my case since I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris seven weeks ago, like many other artists from my show “, posted on his social networks the night of Wednesday to Thursday the interpreter of” La Isla Bonita “.

“But at the time, we all thought we had a really bad flu. Thank goodness we’re all fit and healthy now,” said the 61-year-old star.

All these details had not been revealed when Madonna’s world tour ended on March 9 before the last two dates scheduled in the French capital.

A turbulent passage to Paris

The “Madame X Tour”, started in New York in September, had previously passed through Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.

The Parisian stopover was epic between 3:30 a.m. delay (start of the show at midnight) for the first Parisian evening on the night of February 22 to 23, then a performance canceled on 1er March because of “permanent injuries” of the singer, according to the Grand Rex, the hall that hosted it.

Dancer, prisoner, mother, singer, saint, prostitute, spy, activist – Madonna was all this at once and much more in this most intimate, committed and probably ambitious show of her career. Jean Paul Gaultier, her favorite designer who again signed for her an equally provocative wardrobe, was in the front row, the first evening in Paris.

