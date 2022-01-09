Sidney Poitier, a ‘Icon,’ is honored by Will Smith.

Will Smith paid tribute to Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier after his death in January.

At the age of 94, he died on July 7th.

Smith captioned the candid photos of him and Poitier, “An icon, legend, visionary, and true pioneer.”

“Thank you, Sidney Poitier, for breaking down barriers, paving the way, and allowing Will Smith to exist! Your legacy will live on forever!”

“God Bless You.”

Poitier’s friend and fellow actor Morgan Freeman was among those who took to social media to express their grief over the star’s death, who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

“Sidney was a source of inspiration for me, a guiding light for me, and a friend.

“Sending love to Joanna and his family,” he tweeted alongside a photo of him posing with the late actress, his arm wrapped around her.

Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and President Barack Obama were among the celebrities who paid tribute.

Denzel Washington, the second African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Training Day in 2002, paid tribute to the star.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” the Fences actor told ET. “He was a gentle man who opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years.”

He and his family may God bless them.”

Poitier’s family also issued a statement honoring the actor, describing him as a “beautiful soul.”

“His legacy will live on in the world,” the statement said in part, “continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the outpouring of love from all over the world.

Our father’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man, has touched so many people.

His faith in humanity never wavered, so know that he loved you back for all the love you’ve given him.”

