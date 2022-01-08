Sidney Poitier death news – The cause of death for Mr Tibbs star Sidney Poitier has not yet been determined after the Oscar winner passed away at the age of 94.

Sidney Poitier death news – The cause of death for Mr Tibbs star Sidney Poitier is unknown after he passed away at the age of 94.

Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for LILIES of the Field, died at the age of 94.

Poitier was a Bahamian-American actor who starred in over 50 films, won an Academy Award, and was a trailblazer in Hollywood.

Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell confirmed the Acadamy Award winner’s death to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s passing.”

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Cooper told the Guardian Nassau. “Celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

In which films did Sidney Poitier appear?

To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Look Who’s Coming to Dinner starred Sidney Poitier.

Shoot to Kill, Stir Crazy, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Patch of Blue were among Poitier’s other film roles.

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win Best Leading Actor at the Academy Awards.

At the 36th Academy Awards, he won Best Leading Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

Autobiographies of Sidney Poitier

This Life, which detailed his childhood and troubled romantic life, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, and Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter were among the autobiographies written by the actor during his lifetime.

Sidney Poitier began acting when he was eight years old.

Sidney Poitier was born in the Bahamas and moved to the United States when he was 15 years old, where he began his career in Hollywood in the 1950s.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, race and social justice became major themes in his work.

Denzel Washington shows his appreciation.

“It was a pleasure to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” Denzel Washington told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was a kind man who helped us all by opening doors that had been shut for years.

He and his family may God bless them.”

On the same night that Poitier received an honorary Oscar, Washington won his first Oscar for lead actor.

“I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney,” Washington said as he accepted his statue after introducing Poitier earlier in the evening.

I’ll always be close behind…

Sidney Poitier Poor People’s Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022