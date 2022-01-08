Sidney Poitier, in a rare final appearance on his 94th birthday, is seen chasing his granddaughter on the beach.

On his 94th birthday, Sidney Poitier makes a rare final appearance on the beach, chasing his granddaughter.

Sidney Poltier chasing his granddaughter in a rare final appearance has been shared on social media.

Beverly Poltier Henderson, his daughter, uploaded the photo in February 2021, which was allegedly taken on his 94th birthday.

“On the beach, Sydney and Sydney jog.”

“Happy Birthday, Papa,” she wished in her message.

The Lilies of the Field actor died almost a year later, according to reports.

Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell confirmed the Academy Award winner’s death on Friday, January 7.

The cause of death was not revealed right away.

When Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death, he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration.”

“Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Cooper said, “but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the most humble beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

In a statement about Poitier’s death, former President Barack Obama said, “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together.”

“He also provided opportunities for a new generation of actors.”

Michelle and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family and adoring fans.”

On social media platforms like Twitter, a number of celebrities also expressed their condolences.

“He once caught me following him,” singer Dionne Warwick wrote on Twitter.

“What do you want, little girl?” he asked, and I muttered, “Can I have your autograph?”

“From that day forward, he called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph,” she continued.

We were giggling about it.”

“He was a hero and a great friend to me.

“May he rest in peace,” Dionne said.

“So long to the groundbreaking titan, Sidney Poitier,” Elijah Wood tweeted alongside a photo of the late actor.

“We lost an elegant King today,” actress Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter.

Sidney Poitier, thank you.”