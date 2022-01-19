Sidney Poitier, the first black best actor Oscar winner, died at the age of 94, and celebrities have paid tribute to him.

Sidney Poitier, the legendary and boundary-pushing actor, died at the age of 94.

On Friday, January 7, two politicians from the Bahamas, the star’s home country, announced the news.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Poitier died of a combination of ailments, including heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer.

After learning of the Hollywood star’s death, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a statement that he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration.”

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us,” he said, “but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the most humble beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

“We’ve lost a great Bahamian, and I’ve lost a personal friend,” Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell told ABC News on Friday.

Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, and To Sir, With Love were among the films in which Poitier appeared.

For his performance in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, he became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, and he later received an honorary Academy Award in 2002 to honor his lifelong contribution to the arts.

Denzel Washington paid tribute to Poitier on stage when he won the best actor Oscar that same year, becoming only the second Black man in history to do so.

During his acceptance speech, Sidney said, “I’ll always be chasing you.”

“I’m going to follow in your footsteps for the rest of my life.”

“Sir, there’s nothing I’d rather do.”

Poitier left acting in 1997 to become the non-resident Bahamian ambassador to Japan, a position he held until 2007.

Two years later, then-President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Defiant Ones star was nominated for 10 Golden Globes during his illustrious career, winning two of them.

In 1981, he was also honored with the Cecil B DeMille Award, given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Poitier was nominated for two Grammy Awards, winning Best Spoken Word Album for.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.