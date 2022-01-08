Sidney Poitier was a “guiding light” in Morgan Freeman’s life, according to him.

Sidney Poitier, according to Morgan Freeman, was a “guiding light” in his life.

Morgan Freeman, a well-known actor, said that Sidney Poitier’s grace and professionalism inspired him as well.

The 84-year-old Academy Award winner paid tribute to the late actor who died on Thursday.

“Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, and my friend,” Morgan shared on social media.

Joanna and his family receive my heartfelt greetings.”

Morgan became famous in the 1970s after starring in the children’s television show Electric Company.

In 1987, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Street Smart.

Poitier had already established himself as a driving force in Hollywood, with an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1958 for The Defiant Ones and a win for Lilies of the Field in 1964, making him the first Black man to win in that category.

Freeman would go on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Actor in 1989 for his role in Driving Miss Daisy and again in 1994 for The Shawshank Redemption, with Poitier serving as his inspiration.

After that, in 2004, for his role in Million Dollar Baby, Freeman won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

However, in 2009 (Invictus), the Oscar for Best Actor eluded him once again.

However, another Poitier admirer would go on to become the second Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Denzel Washington won the award for his performance in Training Day in 2002.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” Washington said in a statement to ET following Poitier’s death.

He was a kind man who helped us all by opening doors that had been shut for years.

“May God continue to bless him and his family.”

Washington stood at the podium on the night he accepted his Oscar and thanked Poitier, whom he had earlier that evening presented with an Honorary Award.

A standing ovation greeted Poitier’s acknowledgment, and he rose to his feet.

“I’ve been chasing Sidney for forty years,” Washington said.

“When they finally hand it over to me, what do they do? They hand it over to him.”

