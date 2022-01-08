Sidney Poitier: who was he and how did he die?

Sidney Poitier, a legendary Hollywood actor, died on January 7, 2022.

To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Look Who’s Coming to Dinner were among the many films in which Sidney Poitier starred.

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win Best Leading Actor at the Academy Awards.

For the 1963 film Lilies of the Field, he received the Best Leading Actor Oscar at the 36th Academy Awards.

In 1955, he had his breakthrough role in Blackboard Jungle, the first of many in his illustrious career.

Shoot to Kill, Stir Crazy, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Patch of Blue were among Poitier’s other films.

Sidney Poitier died of “natural causes,” according to Clint Watson, press secretary for Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Mr. Rickles, a 2008 Don Rickles documentary, was Sidney Poitier’s last film appearance.

The Don Rickles Project: Warmth

On Friday, January 7, Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell confirmed the death of the Academy Award winner via Eyewitness News Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s passing,” he said in response to Poitier’s death.

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the most humble beginnings can change the world, and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us,” Cooper told the Nassau Guardian.

For the most up-to-date information on Sidney Poitier, visit our live blog…

He died at the age of 94.

Sidney Poitier married twice in his life.

Juanita Hardy was his first wife, and they have four daughters together.

From April 29, 1950, to April 29, 1965, Sidney and Juanita were married.

On January 23, 1976, Sidney married his second wife, Joanna Shimkus.

Anika and Sydney Tamiia, both actresses, were born to the couple.

Sidney has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in addition to his six daughters.

Many celebrities expressed their condolences on social media platforms like Twitter in the aftermath of Sidney Poitier’s death.

“He once caught me following him,” singer Dionne Warwick wrote on Twitter.

I muttered, “Can I have your autograph?” when he said, “little girl, what do you want?”

“From that day forward, he called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph,” she continued.

We were giggling about it.”

“He was a hero and a great friend to me.

Dionne concluded, “May he Rest in Peace.”

