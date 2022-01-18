Sidney Poitier’s Cause of Death Has Been Discovered

Sidney Poitier, a legendary actor, died in January.

Officials have determined his cause of death, which occurred on June 6 at the age of 94.

More than a week after his death, the cause of death of Sidney Poitier has been determined.

On January, the legendary actor passed away.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, he died at the age of 94 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer.

According to the document, he died of heart failure in the hours before his death, despite having suffered from dementia and cancer for years.

Poitier died at his Beverly Hills home and was cremated, according to a copy of the document that was published online.

Poitier’s 76-year career as an actor was also noted on the death certificate.

Poitier appeared in films like Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner during his illustrious career.

He made Oscar history in 1964 when he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field, becoming the first Black man to do so.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ database, he received an honorary Oscar “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being” more than three decades later.

Poitier won three Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among other honors.

He’d also received an AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Many celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelly Rowland, and Loni Love, have paid tribute to the Hollywood legend since his death.

President Joe Biden described Poitier as a “once-in-a-generation actor and advocate whose work carried so much dignity, power, and grace that it changed the world on and off the big screen” in a statement released by the White House following his death.

Biden said, “Sidney was more than just one of our country’s greatest actors.”

“Sidney helped open the hearts of millions and changed the way America saw itself with unflinching grandeur and poise—his singular warmth, depth, and stature on-screen.”

“Sidney is the son of a tomato farmer from the Bahamas…

