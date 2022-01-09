Sidney Poitier’s co-star Stephen Perry recalls how he inspired him on the set of “Raisin in the Sun” (exclusive)

Those who worked with Sidney Poitier, including Stephen Perry, were inspired by him.

In 1961’s A Raisin in the Sun, the now 73-year-old actor co-starred alongside the late Hollywood icon — who died Thursday at the age of 94 — when he was just a young boy.

Perry played Travis Younger, the son of Poitier’s character, Walter Lee Younger, and talked about how the legendary actor inspired everyone on set and made everyone feel welcome.

“I’ve known him for a long time, over 62 years,” Perry tells ET. “I have some great memories with him.”

I’ll never forget how honored I felt when he invited me to USC to be a part of his being honored by the school and asked me to be a part of his history.”

“And since I was a little kid, whenever we met on the set, whatever time of day or evening, whenever we saw each other, we would act like cowboys,” he continues.

“And we’d point our fictitious pistols at each other.”

As a result, I’d remember that as well.”

While walking through the Hollywood studios, Perry recalls a powerful and poignant moment between him and Poitier.

“When I worked with him, the only Black people on the lot were our cast and the shoeshine man, and I recall him speaking to the shoeshine man and tipping him and embracing him.

“I could tell we were the only Black people here when I was a little boy,” he recalls.

“And Poitier didn’t forget about that guy who was shining shoes while we were walking around the parking lot.

Poitier, on the other hand, recognized the shoeshine man as his brother, as his humanity.”

Perry adds that his respect for his co-stars was reflected in his work on set and how he treated them.

“[He] had a good sense of humour.”

With his sense of humor and warmth, he made me feel at ease.

He says, “I felt hugged and his arm around my shoulder.”

“I always felt like a cast member.”

“I’d like to be him when I grow up,” Perry said of Poitier.

“You are nothing short of a consummate professional.”

I was a kid, and Sidney made me feel welcome.

