Sidney Poitier’s daughter has written an emotional tribute to her late father, describing him as “like a lighthouse.”

Sydney Poitier is paying tribute to her late father, Sir Sidney Poitier.

On Tuesday, the actress shared an emotional Instagram tribute to her father and his long-standing legacy, discussing their relationship and her grief.

On January, the Oscar-winning actor, writer, director, and activist died.

6. Clint Watson, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas’ press secretary, confirmed the news to ET Sidney was 94.

“There are no words to describe how I feel.

There’s no way to prepare for something like this.

“There is no prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my father,” Sydney wrote, adding that his achievements “quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him,” and praising him for “blazing a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”

Despite the fact that her father made history by becoming the first Black man to win an Academy Award for his role in Lilies of the Field in 1964, Sydney wrote that she wanted fans to know the “depth of his goodness.”

“…it had infiltrated every cell of his body.

He had the kind of goodness that kept him from killing even the tiniest of insects.

Not a single one.

“On a cellular level, he knew that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything,” she continued, explaining that her father “treated anyone who crossed his path as an equal and offered them his full presence.”

Sydney expressed her sorrow not only for the loss of her father, but also for the loss of “so much goodness” in the world.

“He shone like a beacon.”

It’s bright and warm.

He stood unwaveringly shining his light, regardless of the storms that raged around him,” she shared.

Sydney concluded her eulogy by writing that, while losing her father has been “unbearable pain” and she misses the little things, knowing that his “goodness” will live on is comforting.

“Dad, I’ll miss you more than words can say.

“I’ll feel you in the warmth of the sun on my back, hear you in the wind in the trees, and search for you among the stars,” she wrote.

“I’m in love with you.”

..

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Writes Emotional Tribute Honoring Her Late Father: ‘He Was Like a Lighthouse’