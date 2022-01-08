Sidney Poitier’s family described him as a “Man of Incredible Grace” after his death.

Sidney Poitier’s family remembers him as a “Man of Incredible Grace” after his death.

Sidney Poitier’s family is mourning his death and remembering him as a “beautiful soul” who “will continue to guide and inspire us,” according to his family.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the Poitier family said in a statement to ET.

For decades, the family was incredibly proud of Poitier’s acting achievements, but their pride went far beyond that.

“To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude,” the statement continued, “but a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.”

He is our guiding light, filling our lives with boundless love and awe.”

While remembering Poitier as a guiding light, the family also expressed their grief over his death, calling his smile “healing,” his hugs “the warmest refuge,” and his laughter “infectious.”

“We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace, and his absence feels like a huge hole in our family and our hearts,” according to the statement.

“Although he is no longer with us in this world, his lovely soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

He will live on through us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in every belly laugh, curious inquiry, and act of compassion and kindness.”

“His legacy will live on in the world,” the statement continued, “continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the outpouring of love from all corners of the globe.

Our father’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man, have touched so many people.

His faith in humanity never wavered, so know that he loved you back for all the love you’ve shown him.”

Poitier, who won an Academy Award for his role in Lilies of the Field in 1964, died on Thursday at the age of 94.

From actor Denzel Washington and media mogul Oprah Winfrey to former President Barack Obama, tributes poured in after his death.

