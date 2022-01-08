Sidney Poitier’s net worth was unknown.

Sidney Poitier’s acting career spanned decades of film appearances.

Poitier amassed a significant amount of wealth over the course of his film career, owing to his long tenure in the industry.

Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest legends.

He became well-known in the 1950s as a result of an increasing number of film acting roles.

Prior to his film debut, Poitier appeared in a number of New York stage productions.

Sidney Poitier amassed a net worth of (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Look Who’s Coming to Dinner all starred Sidney Poitier.

Shoot to Kill, Stir Crazy, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Patch of Blue were among Poitier’s other film roles.

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Leading Actor in a Dramatic Film.

For the 1963 film Lilies of the Field, he received the Best Leading Actor Oscar at the 36th Academy Awards.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell confirmed the death of the Academy Award winner via Eyewitness News Bahamas.

When Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death, he felt “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration.”

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Cooper told the Guardian Nassau. “Celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from humble beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

He died in his sleep at the age of 94.