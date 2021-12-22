Sidney Prescott Survives in ‘Scream 5,’ but This Character Dies in ‘Scream 5’

Scream is a cult horror film series with unforgettable characters.

Fans are anticipating the arrival of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox in Scream 5.

Even so, there’s a palpable fear about who will die in the new film.

Sidney Prescott is unlikely to die in Scream 5.

However, we don’t think another major Scream character stands a chance.

The core three — Sidney, Dewey, and Gale — are all reintroduced into the story in the new Scream film.

When Sam (Melissa Barrera) is made a target by Ghostface, she seeks out Dewey (Arquette).

Sam trusts Dewey because he has dealt with the Ghostface killer before.

“Dewey is being drawn back in because he still has a big heart and wants to help,” Arquette said to One Media.

Sidney Prescott is seen jogging with a stroller in a One Media video, implying that she has given birth.

We don’t see Sidney being killed off in the new film as the franchise’s lead scream queen and newly minted mother.

We have a lot of fans who agree with us.

On Reddit, a Scream fan pointed out that in the new Scream film, one of the core trio will have to die.

“One of Sid, Gale, or Dewey will die,” a Reddit user predicted.

“Wes Craven mentioned a possible sequel to Scream 4 before he died, and he specifically stated that one of the trio would have to die the next time out.”

Someone will undoubtedly die, if they are to honor his legacy.

I’m hoping it’s not Sidney, because she’s a survivor to the core.”

That’s it for Scream, which I’m thrilled to announce is the official title of the next film! When I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life nearly 25 years ago, I could never have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.

Another Reddit user wrote, “I don’t really think she’d be the one to go if we knew for sure one of the trio dies.”

“The death of either Gale or Dewey would fuel Sidney and spur more character development.” Additionally, if Kevin Williamson is planning more Scream installments, as he hinted in an interview with Us Weekly, he’ll need Sidney to entice fans back in.

