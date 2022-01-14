Sierra Jackson, a contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ discusses the behind-the-scenes drama between her and Cassidy Timbrooks on Night 2 of the show.

Sierra Jackson, a contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ discusses the behind-the-scenes drama with Cassidy Timbrooks on Night 2.

Clayton Echards’ season of The Bachelor began in January.

3. However, the drama between the girls is already out of this world.

The Jan. has left fans buzzing.

Cassidy Timbrooks’ arrogant behavior is featured in ten episodes.

However, not all of the drama was included in the episode.

Sierra Jackson appeared on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo’s podcast Talking It Out this week to discuss her behind-the-scenes conversation with Cassidy.

During Cassidy’s first group date on The Bachelor this season, he made more enemies than friends.

Cassidy spent her time pulling Clayton aside for some alone time while the rest of the women worked hard to plan the birthday party for a little girl in Beverly Hills.

She also made no remorse for her actions.

Following that, she went out of her way to brag about her time with Clayton, ticking off all the boxes for a typical Bachelor villain.

Cassidy ignored the women’s criticisms of her behavior.

Cassidy’s behavior that night was revealed in greater detail during The Bachelor star’s recent appearance on Talking It Out.

“She wasn’t humble; she was bragging about her rose.”

‘What’s your exit interview going to be?’ she asked other women, implying they were going home.”

Mike, taken aback by Cassidy’s bravado, asked Sierra to repeat her previous remark.

“Yes, she was inquiring about people’s exit interviews,” she continued.

She was waving her rose around, smelling it, and generally behaving badly, shoving it in everyone’s face.

After that, she approaches Kate or Hunter and inquires about her exit interview.

It looked cheesy.”

Behind the scenes on The Bachelor, however, the two exchanged even more words.

Cassidy admitted to Sierra earlier in The Bachelor Episode 2 that she was still talking to a man she knew from back home.

He texted her right before she had to give up her phone for filming, she explained.

Cassidy also stated that the gentleman told her that she couldn’t wait for her to come home so they could cuddle…

