Sierra Jackson, Clayton Echard’s cast member on ‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is She?’ Instagram, Age, Job, and More

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is off to a tumultuous start.

In week one, a lot happened, from Clayton’s first rose being rejected by Salley Carson to Claire Heilig’s emotional outburst about Clayton.

Fans, on the other hand, are still talking about some of Clayton’s ladies, such as Sierra Jackson.

Sierra’s age, occupation, Instagram account, and more are all detailed below.

[WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Sierra Jackson and Clayton Echards in season 2022 of ‘The Bachelor.’]

Sierra is probably best known as the woman who introduced herself as Clayton’s wife.

She joked that she was a time traveler and that the two of them could leave now because he had already chosen her.

Sierra may not be a true time traveler, but she did show up in a DeLorean, one of the most famous time-traveling vehicles of all time.

Fans didn’t get to see the DeLorean, but Sierra shared a photo of it on Instagram.

Sierra, who lives in Dallas, Texas, is described in her Bachelor bio as a “bold and beautiful firecracker of a woman” who enjoys “traveling, yoga, dressing to impress, and working toward her goals.”

Sierra claims that everything she does is deliberate and intentional, so why is she on The Bachelor? Sierra is ready for marriage, and she wants it now! She wants a man who is cultured, direct, and just as ambitious as she is.

Also, please be clean; Sierra has no patience for people who have bad hygiene.

Sierra has had enough of wasting her time and is ready to dive headfirst into love.”

Sierra is a 26-year-old Recruiting Coordinator in Dallas, according to her bio.

Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she works for Replicated, but it also lists two other positions.

According to LinkedIn, she also works as a model and a yoga instructor.

I compiled a list of all of Clayton’s season’s female Instagram accounts.

Sierra can be found on Twitter under the handle @SierraJackzen for those interested in learning more about her.

Aside from the photo of Sierra and the DeLorean, she also posts pictures of herself modeling and doing various yoga poses.

Her name is…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.