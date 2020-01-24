Siesta Key’s Madisson Defends Romance With 46-Year-Old Producer Ish

When it comes to love in Siesta Key, don’t judge a book by its cover!

Earlier this season, fans were shocked to find out Madisson Hausburg, 25, was dating her former producer named Ish. Another twist in this love story was the fact that he was more than 20 years older than the MTV star.

But before you make assumptions or judge the age gap, Madisson has a message for viewers.

“I get it. It’s a big age difference but I would hope that after everyone initially judges it, will come around and see it’s a real relationship with real feelings and he is good to me. It’s a healthy relationship,” Madisson shared with E! News exclusively.

The relationship is so strong that even some co-stars and friends wouldn’t be surprised if an engagement was in the future.

“I think you’re ready. I don’t really know the ins and outs of your relationship with Ish all that well, but I feel like that’s a serious relationship,” Juliette Porter shared. “I also think that you’re mature enough to want to get married and slow down and you’re also one of the older ones on the cast.”

While viewers watched Maddison’s father struggle to come to terms with the romance, the MTV star is hopeful that her family and viewers at home will be understanding of the relationship.

“You just get to see a whole deeper side to me. I feel like Ish brings out a really authentic part of me,” Maddison explained. “I’m more open to love and have a stronger connection than I think I have ever had on television. I think all of my friendships have been real, but I think Ish brings out a whole different side of me.”

She continued, “[My ex] Brandon and I had some really good times but ultimately, it was more of a childish relationship. There was no future there and these are conversations I have with Ish and it’s a lot more serious.”

Siesta Key airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.