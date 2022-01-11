‘Signs star suffered heart attack or stroke, with cops ruling out drugs or foul play,’ according to Bob Saget’s cause of death.

‘Signs star suffered heart attack or stroke, as cops rule out drugs or foul play,’ says Bob Saget’s cause of death.

According to reports, BOB Saget died of a sudden medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke.

The late actor was discovered unconscious by Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel security staff on Sunday. He was best known for his role in the 90s sitcom Full House.

The comedian was found face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm beside him, according to TMZ.

Authorities now believe he died of a heart attack after he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

The possibility of foul play has already been ruled out.

