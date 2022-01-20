Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Announced

The debut of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars’ music project Silk Sonic made a big splash in 2021.

With hit songs like “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin’ Out the Window,” the two Grammy Award winners dominated, and now they’re bringing their talents to Las Vegas.

Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars met for the first time in 2017.

On Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour’s European leg,.Paak was the opening act.

They became fast friends and then collaborators.

Mars announced in early 2021 that the two would collaborate on an album under the Silk Sonic moniker.

An Evening With Silk Sonic, their debut album, was released in November 2021 and included narration by music legend Bootsy Collins.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is a present-day homage to the past.

Sounds ranging from R&B and soul to pop and funk were explored for the project.

They received four Grammy nominations for the lead single “Leave the Door Open” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Silk Sonic is now extending their legacy with a brand new residency show in Las Vegas.

In a tweet announcing the residency, Mars said, “It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year!”

“Those Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” The Park MGM theater is currently hosting 13 performances.

Attendees of the shows must follow the COVID-19 exposure guidelines, which include wearing masks and submitting proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID test, or taking a rapid test on-site.

“THE TERMS ARE SET, AND VEGAS MAY NEVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”.Paak wrote on Instagram.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is the title of their debut album, and the show is named after it.

The limited run begins in late February 2022 and ends in early April 2022.

The following dates have been confirmed: February 25 and 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31, and April 2.

Mars and.Paak are both well-known musicians, so it’s no surprise that An Evening With Silk Sonic was well-received.

“Leave the Door Open,” their debut single, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while “Smokin’ Out the Window,” their second single, reached No.

5. Make a list.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/adLGHcj_fmA” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/adLGHcj_fmA/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/adLGHcj_fmA?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/GG7fLOmlhYg” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/GG7fLOmlhYg/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/GG7fLOmlhYg?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]