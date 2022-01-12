Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged, according to reports, after being together for more than a decade.

After meeting in Barbados in 2004, the couple became officially linked in 2004.

On Tuesday, January 11, several outlets, including Page Six and E!, reported that the former X-Factor judge, 62, proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Christmas Eve in December 2021.

Silverman, 44, was married to Cowell’s friend Andrew Silverman at the time of their first meeting, so their relationship had a rocky start.

Lauren divorced the real estate mogul in August 2013, the same year that she and Cowell made their relationship public.

Six months later, with then-girlfriend Lauren, the America’s Got Talent judge gave birth to his first child, Eric.

Lauren’s second son is 16-year-old Adam, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Cowell has gushed over his love and their life since becoming parents to Eric, despite their unconventional beginning.

While being a father is wonderful, he admitted in October 2014 that he wasn’t ready to marry just yet.

He joked at the time in an interview with HELLO! magazine, “I’m the only iconic bachelor left in the entire world.”

“Thank you, George Clooney!” (The Ocean’s Eleven star, 60, married Amal Clooney earlier that year after years of being one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.)

“I’ve never said no to marriage, but then again, I couldn’t imagine having a kid at one point and now look at me,” the British TV personality explained.

Cowell admitted that he was “always nervous” about what would happen if he and his partner had a child, but that Lauren has helped him adjust.

“The fact is, our baby wasn’t planned [and]it turned out to be the best thing for us to do, and we’re very happy now,” he added.

Four years later, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Cowell referred to the socialite as his “rock for the past few years,” saying she has “put up with everything I put up with.”

In September 2019, the former American Idol judge told Us exclusively that he and Lauren were happy with their family and that they were planning to start a family.

