After being spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since his proposal, Simon Cowell finally speaks out about his engagement to Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell finally spoke out about his engagement to Lauren Silverman after being spotted with her for the first time since proposing.

Outside a Malibu coffee shop, the 62-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star grinned sarcastically when asked to confirm the happy news.

“What do you think?” Simon teased, wearing a black jacket and jeans, before the man who asked said he thought it was the real deal and congratulated him.

Simon grinned and said, “I really appreciate that.”

Onlookers looked on as they hopped on their bikes and pedaled away.

Lauren appeared to be in the same good mood.

The news comes just one day after Simon’s friend Amanda Holden predicted the couple would marry on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

“I believe she’s The One,” she told Heart Radio, “but I’m not sure she ever imagined he’d put a ring on it.”

Then, last night, we all received a text that said, “It’s happening.”

“We couldn’t believe it, and I knew the text would be in the papers today if we got it last night.”

I exclaimed, “Oh my goodness!”

According to The Sun, Simon is planning to marry for the first time after secretly proposing to his girlfriend.

He proposed to his girlfriend while on vacation in Barbados, according to The Sun.

Simon proposed to Lauren on Christmas Eve in front of their seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s first husband’s step-son Adam.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – and, miraculously, lockdown has brought them closer than ever,” a source said.

“Lauren was stunned and had not expected Simon to propose in the first place.”

She broke down in tears – happy tears – and said ‘yes’ right away.

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores both of them and the family they’ve built.”

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock for the last few years, supporting him and standing by his side when he broke his back.

They make an excellent pair.

“While Simon has never been the marrying type, he has met the woman of his dreams and is overjoyed.”

As Beyoncé put it, “it was time to put a ring on it.”

The billionaire, who is worth £360 million, has been in a 13-year relationship with the stunning American socialite, who is also a millionaire.

They split their time between Los Angeles and London, and they celebrated the new year with friends at Simon’s Bajan hideaway.

