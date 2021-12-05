Simon Cowell has received a windfall of £45 million, making him one of the wealthiest celebrities in history.

Simon Cowell has received a £45 million windfall, making him one of the wealthiest celebrities in history.

The X Factor mogul’s company, Syco Holdings, received £45,358,391 in the 12 months to March this year, according to his accounts.

The sum paid to the entertainment king is more than double what singer Ed Sheeran received for the year 2020, which was £21.4 million.

“Simon may not have been on screen, but his busy empire globally goes from strength to strength,” a source said.

“These figures show that his influence in the entertainment industry remains enormous.”

The cash boosts Cowell’s personal fortune to more than £400 million.

Despite the Covid lockdowns, his TV ventures, which include the global Got Talent brand, have thrived.

Despite the fact that people have been ordered to stay indoors, Syco has been able to secure large television production contracts.

It made nearly £65 million in its most recent financial year and had £40 million in cash on hand from the previous year.

The payment comes five months after the father of one ended his business relationship with Sony Music Entertainment.

Sony Music retained Syco’s artists and back-catalogue while Cowell took sole control of the TV interests.

According to reports, he is now eager to work with Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service.

