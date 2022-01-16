Simon Cowell smiles for the cameras as he arrives with Ant and Dec to film Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell, who is newly engaged, smiled for fans as he arrived in London to film Britain’s Got Talent today.

As he posed for photos outside the London Palladium for this year’s auditions, the 62-year-old was in good spirits.

Simon wore a simple black sweater, bootleg jeans, and dress shoes.

To prevent the spread of Covid, he also wore black oversized aviators, a large silver watch on his wrist, and a black face mask.

Ant McPartlin, 46, wore a smart black coat, blue jeans, and white Nike trainers as he arrived at the venue.

Declan Donnelly, 46, his co-host, looked equally stylish in a similar coat, dark jeans, and boots.

A green tartan scarf and a checkered rucksack completed his ensemble.

David Walliams, 50, a judge on the show since 2012, went for a more laid-back look.

In a green bomber jacket, black t-shirt, light grey jeans, and a black face mask, the comedian arrived at the West End theatre.

The fifteenth season of Britain’s Got Talent was supposed to premiere last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed until 2022.

After his last appearance on our screens in 2020, Simon will make a huge comeback.

Last year, he was supposed to be on the judging panel for his new ITV show Walk The Line, but Gary Barlow took his place.

This year’s auditions will take place between today and January 21, 2022.

Simon secretly proposed to Lauren Silverman, according to The Sun.

During the couple’s recent vacation in Barbados, the X Factor star, who previously stated that he does not believe in marriage, got down on one knee.

On Christmas Eve, Simon proposed to Lauren in front of their seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s first husband’s step-son Adam.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever,” a source told us.

“Lauren was completely taken aback and had no idea Simon would propose.

She burst into happy tears and immediately said ‘yes.’

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores them both and the family they’ve created. about:blankabout:blank

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock for the past few years, supporting him through thick and thin, including when he broke his back.

They’re a great match.

“While Simon never considered himself to be the marrying type, he’s discovered he’s met the woman of his dreams, and he couldn’t be happier….

