Simon Cowell surrounds hospital bed with healing crystals in bid to speed recovery from broken back after bike fall

SIMON Cowell’s hospital bed is surrounded with crystals in the hope they help him heal after breaking his back.

The music mogul, 60, wants to get filming as soon as possible following his fall from an electric bike.

His partner, Lauren Silverman, 43, has been placing crystals at his bedside as well as bringing him healthy food.

A source said: “Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him.

Most people wouldn’t put Simon down as having crystals but he and Lauren have them around their home.

Simon is recovering in LA after a six-hour op to repair his spine, which he injured when falling off his bike in Malibu eight days ago.

He has missed recordings of America’s Got Talent.

But the source said: “He’s in good spirits and his back is well on the mend.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]