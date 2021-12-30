Simon Cowell tried to save Carlos Marin of Il Divo by sending him a private jet before his death from Covid.

Simon Cowell attempted to save Carlos Marin of Il Divo by sending him a private jet before his death from Covid.

Before he died, Simon Cowell offered to send Carlos Marin, the lead singer of Il Divo, a plane to fly him to Spain for treatment.

The 53-year-old singer passed away on December 19th, just days after being admitted to the hospital with Covid.

Doctors in Manchester, England, put Carlos in a coma before he succumbed to the virus.

Geraldine Larrosa, the late star’s ex-wife, has revealed that The X Factorboss – who formed the classical crossover group for his Syco label in 2003 – was a huge support in the days leading up to his death.

“Simon Cowell personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything,” Geraldine told the Spanish publication Hola!

“Send him a plane to see if they can fly [to Spain]sooner to assist him.”

However, it was impossible.

“He was very sick, and the plane’s pressure would have killed him.”

The death of Simon’s friend has left him “devastated.”

“I am finding it so difficult to put into words how I feel right now,” the 62-year-old TV personality said in a touching tribute to the star.

“I am heartbroken to learn of Carlos Marin’s death.

He was enthralled by life.

He enjoyed performing and was always grateful to the fans who had supported the group since the beginning.

“Rest in peace, Carlos,” says the narrator.

“I’ll be thinking of you.”

Carlos’ passing was announced on the social media accounts of Il Divo, which also includes Urs Buhler, David Miller, and Sebastien Izambard.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” they wrote.

Friends, family, and fans will miss him.

Carlos’s voice and spirit will never be duplicated.

“We’ve been on this incredible IlDivo journey together for 17 years, and we’ll miss our dear friend.”

We hope and pray that his lovely soul finds peace.

David, Sebastien, and Urs”

