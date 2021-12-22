Simon Cowell’s debut children’s book, written with his son Eric, has had to be postponed.

Simon Cowell’s debut children’s book, written with his son Eric, has been delayed.

HE’S a multi-billionaire music and television mogul with as many arrows in his quiver as a man can.

So I couldn’t help but applaud Simon Cowell’s decision to add children’s author to his extensive resume.

But don’t hold your breath for a copy of one of his stories in your Christmas stocking; I’ve got some bad news for you.

The books have been put on hold until the New Year, according to insiders, because Simon’s schedule and the pandemic made a proper launch impossible.

“Simon created the Wishfits brand and books with his son Eric, and it was a true passion project for them,” a source said.

They had a lot of fun collaborating on them.

“He signed a deal with (publisher) Hachette last year, and the first three books were supposed to be released by the end of this year, with four more on the way.”

“However, Simon’s busy schedule, as well as the delays caused by the coronavirus, have made it impossible.”

“The pandemic began to worsen just as Simon announced the books, and it has slowed things down and made it a nightmare to finish.”

“The Wishfits series is still in the works, with a release date of 2022.

“It’s not ideal, but there’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

“To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical,” Simon said last year when I told you about how Simon and Eric were teaming up on the seven-book project.

“Every evening, the two of us would come up with some very strange new animals by imagining the most unlikely animal we would want as a pet.”

If he needed any advice, his TV colleague David Walliams, who is a best-selling children’s author, would be the perfect person to ask.

David has earned over £100 million from his books, which have been adapted into stage musicals, television films, and even an Alton Towers ride.

Given their frequent squabbles on Britain’s Got Talent, I doubt Simon would ask him for advice.

Even so, I’m sure David will remind him of his own accomplishments when filming for the next series begins in the New Year.

I’m eager to get my hands on Simon’s books because I have two children.

All I can say is that I’m hoping it happens sooner rather than later.

